1 Apartments for rent in Duncan, OK

Located in Stephens County, Oklahoma with a population of around 23,000 folks, Duncan is a town with a fairly rural feel -- the community stretches about 46 miles total! Only 90 minutes from the capital of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, this town is known for its beautiful brick buildings. Why so many bricks? Wooden frame homes easily went up in smoke in a fire, and rebuilding at the beginning of the 20th Century included fire-resistant architecture.
Now, who wants to go for a refreshing dip? You'll find pleasant lakes and streams nearby and a generally bucolic setting.
With the Chisholm Trail a part of its storied past, Duncan is still a railroad town rich with history and culture. The Pacific Railroad Company set up a station and tracks through Duncan in 1892, and a railway line is still in use today. Duncan is also home to the Duncan Theater, well-regarded for its slate of community performances from comedy to drama.
Duncan denizens enjoy fair weather in the winter and summer in a pleasantly mild climate. It's a busy and friendly town, too, with plenty of home-grown recreation. There are many annual events including the Trail Dance Film Festival, several marathons, bike runs, and sports races, and the Western Spirit Celebration serves up crafts and music every year. The Historical Museum in downtown Duncan allows visitors to explore displays from the early days of settlement in this part of Oklahoma. Duncan is a peaceful town with a nice mix of renters and homeowners.
You'll want to give yourself at least a month of exploring this pleasant community to find a home. There's a solid mix of renters and homeowners here. Strolling the streets and relying on the local paper and Internet rental sites are among the best ways to find your new residence. When moving to Duncan, you'll be glad to know there are many luxury apartments for rent: one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and rental housing of every other variety you can imagine.
The Beech Avenue area is very close to the Duncan Trail Historical Heritage Center and provides opportunities for learning and fun. It's also a great place to rent or find a home of any size, and it's just a short drive from the Duncan Country Club.
East Bois D'Arc Avenue, an area with many renters and homeowners, allows easy access to scenic and peaceful Duncan Lake, Stephens County Park, and beautiful tree-lined streets everywhere you turn.