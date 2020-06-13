1 Apartments for rent in Duncan, OK

Western Spirit: Living in the City

Now, who wants to go for a refreshing dip? You'll find pleasant lakes and streams nearby and a generally bucolic setting.

With the Chisholm Trail a part of its storied past, Duncan is still a railroad town rich with history and culture. The Pacific Railroad Company set up a station and tracks through Duncan in 1892, and a railway line is still in use today. Duncan is also home to the Duncan Theater, well-regarded for its slate of community performances from comedy to drama.

Duncan denizens enjoy fair weather in the winter and summer in a pleasantly mild climate. It's a busy and friendly town, too, with plenty of home-grown recreation. There are many annual events including the Trail Dance Film Festival, several marathons, bike runs, and sports races, and the Western Spirit Celebration serves up crafts and music every year. The Historical Museum in downtown Duncan allows visitors to explore displays from the early days of settlement in this part of Oklahoma. Duncan is a peaceful town with a nice mix of renters and homeowners.