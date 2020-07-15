Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

25 Apartments For Rent Near Francis Tuttle Technology Center

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$871
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
16113 Capulet Dr
16113 Capulet Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1693 sqft
Beautiful Home In The Desired Montague Addition In Southwest Edmond With Deer Creek Schools!!! - Beautiful Home In The Desired Montague Addition In Southwest Edmond With Deer Creek Schools!!! This home has lots to offer & provides easy access to

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
16000 Sonador Drive
16000 Sonador Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BED IN DEER CREEK SCHOOLS FOR ONLY $1,500 MONTH!!! This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Deer Creek Schools has an Edmond address in the Sonador neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerfield
4600 HEMLOCK LANE
4600 Hemlock Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1827 sqft
Spacious townhouse in The Arbors - Come view this wonderful 1827SF townhouse in the desirable Arbors. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, with a fireplace downstairs and a second in the master suite.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6828 nw 157th
6828 NW 157th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
6828 nw 157th Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Available 08/07/2020!!!! - Better than new, this home has been well maintained! Open floor plan with 2 dining or a study with rich wood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit Place
7143 NW 115th St
7143 Northwest 115th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Putnam City Schools! - Very cute! 2 beds Master is HUGE with large walk in closet 2 baths Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Separate Laundry room 2 Car Garage (RLNE4743488)

1 of 28

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
13604 Gentry Drive
13604 Gentry Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2368 sqft
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=o4v4ra7oTL&env=production 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus room. Has storm shelter and neighborhood is gated with neighborhood pool and playground.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6404 NW 160th Ter
6404 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2804 sqft
- Great location! This home is in Deer Creek Schools.The Legacy plan is a single-story, 2,804 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Enjoy an inviting entry way that leads into the central family room and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Lake Estates
7216 NW 102nd Street
7216 Northwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
12516 Stonecrest Lane
12516 Stonecrest Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2454 sqft
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z1HmQ5G9P6&env=production 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Piedmont Schools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6408 NW 158th Terrace
6408 NW 158th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1564 sqft
6408 NW 158th Terrace Available 07/25/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RBILhjOh1U&env=production Open floorplan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
6409 NW 160th Ter
6409 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3027 sqft
Brand New 4 Bed In Deer Creek Schools - This spacious two-story offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar, granite countertops, Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Van Buren
6915 Mayberry Lane
6915 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1376 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs.

1 of 38

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek Estates
7300 NW 126th St
7300 Northwest 126th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Now Available! - 3 Bed 2 Bath with his and hers closets, storm shelter, covered patio and fireplace located in Walnut Creek Addition $1,450/Month with $1,450 Deposit Appliances include Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
5621 Nw 116th St
5621 Northwest 116th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2266 sqft
Luxury & Elegant Executive Leasing! Larger New & Beautiful Home w/ open floor plan includes Jacuzzi, private study additional to bedrooms, large covered back patio, and stainless steel appliances throughout! This home will be available for leasing

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek Estates
12613 Whispering Hollow Drive
12613 Whispering Hollow, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Traditional brick home in an established neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has one living area with a beautiful brick fireplace, built in bookcases and a raised ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated November 14 at 05:09 AM
1 Unit Available
8320 NW 143rd Terrace
8320 NW 143rd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1842 sqft
***Price reduced- don't wait!*** This spectacular home has 3 beds downstairs and a bonus room upstairs. Nice entry way with a spacious living room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
8420 NW 141st Circle
8420 Northwest 141st Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1933 sqft
Beautiful home with a large kitchen island that opens up into the living room with fireplace. With 3 beds down and bonus room upstairs would make a great play room or media room. Also features a 3 car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7504 NW 134th ST
7504 Northwest 134th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1879 sqft
7504 NW 134th ST Available 08/14/20 Gated Community Home - 7504 NW 134th Str - Contact Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 or shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule your showing. Available for move in August 10th.

1 of 36

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12417 Clarence Ct
12417 Clarence Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2005 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Fox Run - Contact Shelly at Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com or 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.

1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
15016 Dourdan Court - test
15016 Dourdan Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4452 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Gaillardia - Contact Shelly at 405-596-2482 or Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com to schedule a showing. This home truly is worthy of a fairy tale with 4 bedrooms, an office, and a bonus room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit Place
7217 Northwest 119th Street
7217 Northwest 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2671 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

