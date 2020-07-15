/
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
25 Apartments For Rent Near Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$871
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
16113 Capulet Dr
16113 Capulet Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1693 sqft
Beautiful Home In The Desired Montague Addition In Southwest Edmond With Deer Creek Schools!!! - Beautiful Home In The Desired Montague Addition In Southwest Edmond With Deer Creek Schools!!! This home has lots to offer & provides easy access to
16000 Sonador Drive
16000 Sonador Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BED IN DEER CREEK SCHOOLS FOR ONLY $1,500 MONTH!!! This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home in Deer Creek Schools has an Edmond address in the Sonador neighborhood.
Summerfield
4600 HEMLOCK LANE
4600 Hemlock Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1827 sqft
Spacious townhouse in The Arbors - Come view this wonderful 1827SF townhouse in the desirable Arbors. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, new stainless steel appliances, with a fireplace downstairs and a second in the master suite.
6828 nw 157th
6828 NW 157th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
6828 nw 157th Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Available 08/07/2020!!!! - Better than new, this home has been well maintained! Open floor plan with 2 dining or a study with rich wood flooring.
Summit Place
7143 NW 115th St
7143 Northwest 115th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Putnam City Schools! - Very cute! 2 beds Master is HUGE with large walk in closet 2 baths Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Separate Laundry room 2 Car Garage (RLNE4743488)
13604 Gentry Drive
13604 Gentry Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2368 sqft
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=o4v4ra7oTL&env=production 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with bonus room. Has storm shelter and neighborhood is gated with neighborhood pool and playground.
6404 NW 160th Ter
6404 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2804 sqft
- Great location! This home is in Deer Creek Schools.The Legacy plan is a single-story, 2,804 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a 3-car garage. Enjoy an inviting entry way that leads into the central family room and kitchen.
Eagle Lake Estates
7216 NW 102nd Street
7216 Northwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.
12516 Stonecrest Lane
12516 Stonecrest Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2454 sqft
***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=z1HmQ5G9P6&env=production 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Piedmont Schools.
6408 NW 158th Terrace
6408 NW 158th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1564 sqft
6408 NW 158th Terrace Available 07/25/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RBILhjOh1U&env=production Open floorplan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath.
6409 NW 160th Ter
6409 Northwest 160th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3027 sqft
Brand New 4 Bed In Deer Creek Schools - This spacious two-story offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen features a large breakfast bar, granite countertops, Frigidaire Stainless Steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry.
Van Buren
6915 Mayberry Lane
6915 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1376 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs.
Walnut Creek Estates
7300 NW 126th St
7300 Northwest 126th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Now Available! - 3 Bed 2 Bath with his and hers closets, storm shelter, covered patio and fireplace located in Walnut Creek Addition $1,450/Month with $1,450 Deposit Appliances include Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher.
5621 Nw 116th St
5621 Northwest 116th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2266 sqft
Luxury & Elegant Executive Leasing! Larger New & Beautiful Home w/ open floor plan includes Jacuzzi, private study additional to bedrooms, large covered back patio, and stainless steel appliances throughout! This home will be available for leasing
Walnut Creek Estates
12613 Whispering Hollow Drive
12613 Whispering Hollow, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Traditional brick home in an established neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has one living area with a beautiful brick fireplace, built in bookcases and a raised ceiling.
8320 NW 143rd Terrace
8320 NW 143rd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1842 sqft
***Price reduced- don't wait!*** This spectacular home has 3 beds downstairs and a bonus room upstairs. Nice entry way with a spacious living room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a pantry.
8420 NW 141st Circle
8420 Northwest 141st Circle, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1933 sqft
Beautiful home with a large kitchen island that opens up into the living room with fireplace. With 3 beds down and bonus room upstairs would make a great play room or media room. Also features a 3 car garage.
7504 NW 134th ST
7504 Northwest 134th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1879 sqft
7504 NW 134th ST Available 08/14/20 Gated Community Home - 7504 NW 134th Str - Contact Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 or shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule your showing. Available for move in August 10th.
Fox Run
12417 Clarence Ct
12417 Clarence Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2005 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Fox Run - Contact Shelly at Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com or 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.
15016 Dourdan Court - test
15016 Dourdan Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4452 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Gaillardia - Contact Shelly at 405-596-2482 or Shelly_Jeffers@yahoo.com to schedule a showing. This home truly is worthy of a fairy tale with 4 bedrooms, an office, and a bonus room.
Summit Place
7217 Northwest 119th Street
7217 Northwest 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2671 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.