Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location, this patio home is located just west of I-35 and walking distance to restaurants, bars and shopping! Large cul de sac lot. Master bedroom down, granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen. His/her vanities in master bath. Open and airy with huge windows allow tons of light to flow in. Plus zoned heating & cooling will keep costs down!