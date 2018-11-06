1124 E Campbell

Amenities

Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large family! Kitchen is equipped with Stove, Microwave, Fridge & Dishwasher. Separate pantry area in the kitchen. The laundry room has a full size washer & dryer included! Kitchen leads to a backdoor and walking space. Downstairs has two HUGE bedrooms and one bathroom located in between. Upstairs has a second living area, game room, or flex space. Three large bedrooms & two full bathrooms. Closet space in each room plus utility closet space in the common areas. All bills are included which includes mowing. Parking lot next do duplex for plenty of parking. The view is amazing! Walking trail and park located right outside. Just minutes from all shopping, campus and entertainment. $520 per room and a total lease of $2600 per month with EVERYTHING included! Tenants will all be on the same lease and equally responsible. Must contract full lease together. This one will not last! Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC!



