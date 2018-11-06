All apartments in Edmond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1124 E Campbell

1124 E Campbell St · (405) 506-0653
Location

1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1124 E Campbell · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large family! Kitchen is equipped with Stove, Microwave, Fridge & Dishwasher. Separate pantry area in the kitchen. The laundry room has a full size washer & dryer included! Kitchen leads to a backdoor and walking space. Downstairs has two HUGE bedrooms and one bathroom located in between. Upstairs has a second living area, game room, or flex space. Three large bedrooms & two full bathrooms. Closet space in each room plus utility closet space in the common areas. All bills are included which includes mowing. Parking lot next do duplex for plenty of parking. The view is amazing! Walking trail and park located right outside. Just minutes from all shopping, campus and entertainment. $520 per room and a total lease of $2600 per month with EVERYTHING included! Tenants will all be on the same lease and equally responsible. Must contract full lease together. This one will not last! Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 E Campbell have any available units?
1124 E Campbell has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 E Campbell have?
Some of 1124 E Campbell's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 E Campbell currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E Campbell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E Campbell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 E Campbell is pet friendly.
Does 1124 E Campbell offer parking?
Yes, 1124 E Campbell does offer parking.
Does 1124 E Campbell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 E Campbell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E Campbell have a pool?
No, 1124 E Campbell does not have a pool.
Does 1124 E Campbell have accessible units?
No, 1124 E Campbell does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E Campbell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 E Campbell has units with dishwashers.
