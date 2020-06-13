/
pauls valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
2 Apartments for rent in Pauls Valley, OK📍
Brookstone Park - Pauls Valley
202 Chapel Ridge Rd, Pauls Valley, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$525
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chapel Ridge Apartments!
419 S Catherine
419 South Catherine Avenue, Pauls Valley, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 419 S Catherine in Pauls Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1401 Denson Drive
1401 Denson Drive, Pauls Valley, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
- 1 Car Garage - Window Unit for AC - Gas Wall Heater - Fenced Yard - Hardwood Floors
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pauls Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
Some of the colleges located in the Pauls Valley area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma City University, and University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pauls Valley from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Midwest City, Moore, and Ardmore.