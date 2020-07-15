Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
OK
/
Gulf Coast Bible College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM

8 Apartments For Rent Near Gulf Coast Bible College

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
29 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$768
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1394 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2521 SW 103rd
2521 Southwest 103rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
2521 SW 103rd Available 08/14/20 2521 SW 103rd - Oklahoma City - Great 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Approximately 1450 Sq Ft. All kitchen appliances except refrigerator, fireplace, utility room, and fenced yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeridge Run
2648 SW 109th Street
2648 Southwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3600 sqft
2648 SW 109th Street Available 07/15/20 Lots of space and character, Great School system, could be 4 or 5 bedroom and a bonus room with 4 baths - New granite countertops, New Paint, New Deck in back and a Storage building, office area, enclosed

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2413 SW 97th
2413 Southwest 97th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,100
Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Front gated courtyard. Nice entry way. Living room w/fireplace, screened in sun room, kitchen, dining area. Stove, oven and D/W. Laundry room. Tile and carpet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2207 Shadowridge Dr.
2207 Shadowridge Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
2207 Shadowridge Dr.

1 of 35

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Penn South
9405 Shallow Lake Ct.
9405 Shallow Lake Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2024 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room - Beautifully detailed home that offers so much! This home offers you an open concept for the kitchen, living room and dining room. There are 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office.

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers