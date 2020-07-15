/
/
/
Gulf Coast Bible College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
8 Apartments For Rent Near Gulf Coast Bible College
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
29 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$768
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1394 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2521 SW 103rd
2521 Southwest 103rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
2521 SW 103rd Available 08/14/20 2521 SW 103rd - Oklahoma City - Great 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Approximately 1450 Sq Ft. All kitchen appliances except refrigerator, fireplace, utility room, and fenced yard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeridge Run
2648 SW 109th Street
2648 Southwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3600 sqft
2648 SW 109th Street Available 07/15/20 Lots of space and character, Great School system, could be 4 or 5 bedroom and a bonus room with 4 baths - New granite countertops, New Paint, New Deck in back and a Storage building, office area, enclosed
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2413 SW 97th
2413 Southwest 97th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,100
Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Front gated courtyard. Nice entry way. Living room w/fireplace, screened in sun room, kitchen, dining area. Stove, oven and D/W. Laundry room. Tile and carpet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2207 Shadowridge Dr.
2207 Shadowridge Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
2207 Shadowridge Dr.
1 of 35
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Penn South
9405 Shallow Lake Ct.
9405 Shallow Lake Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2024 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom with Bonus Room - Beautifully detailed home that offers so much! This home offers you an open concept for the kitchen, living room and dining room. There are 3 large bedrooms, a bonus room, and an office.