Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near OC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$876
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1415 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
1 of 24
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
636 Belle Air Avenue
636 Belle Air Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Darling home nestled in the Henderson Hills Addition of Edmond, Oklahoma. This charming one story 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has newer laminate flooring, newer ceiling fans, and newer blinds. There is a large living room and dining area.
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Crossing
14013 Crossing Way West
14013 Crossing Way West, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
Renovated Split Level Townhome in Edmond - Conveniently located off Kelly and Memorial Road in the Crossing, you'll fall in love with all this split level townhome has to offer! Large windows and ceiling fans throughout with newer flooring and high
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1717 Running Branch Road
1717 Running Branch Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
A Great Neighborhood to Call Home! - This home is located in Forest Oaks at Bryant and 15th.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Sahoma Terrace
102 Sahoma Ter, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, there are two separate master closets. Living room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen and a large fenced-in backyard.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1416 Pine Oak Drive
1416 Pine Oak Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 Pine Oak Drive Available 07/20/20 4 Beds in Oakslawn in Middle Edmond! - This home is located on 15th between Bryant and N Boulevard.
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
608 Redstone Avenue
608 Redstone Avenue, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1126 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1126 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1967 in the Henderson Hills Addition. Central location – 3 blocks from Edmond Memorial High School. Great fenced backyard with an open patio. Edmond Schools.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1301 Devonshire Court
1301 Devonshire Court, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2242 sqft
Great family home for lease. 4 Beds and 2 Baths upstairs, with kitchen, dining room, dinette, study/2nd living area; big family room with wood burning fireplace. Roomy backyard with nice patio and trees.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
2332 Pinon Place
2332 Pinon Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1855 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home in an established Southeast Edmond neighborhood close to the Kilpatrick Turnpike. Well maintained and spacious with a brick fireplace as the focal point of the living room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4316 NE 119th Street
4316 NE 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1500 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Oakdale Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pICwWSH3gW&env=production DIRECTIONS - NE 122nd and Coltrane. Head South on Coltrane.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4326 NE 119th Street
4326 Northeast 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1500 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Oakdale Schools - Lawn Care Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pICwWSH3gW&env=production DIRECTIONS - NE 122nd and Coltrane. Head South on Coltrane.
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12006 Rhya Lane
12006 Rhya Ln, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1500 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Oakdale Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pICwWSH3gW&env=production DIRECTIONS - NE 122nd and Coltrane. Head South on Coltrane.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Campbell South Edmond
104 E 13th St
104 East 13th Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1584 sqft
Exposed Brick Walls: Spacious and naturally well-lit. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Edmond. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! $1200.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
22 East 21st Street
22 East 21st Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
892 sqft
Super cute 3 bed 1 bath 1 car garage house. 3rd bed could be a great office as it opens to kitchen and hallway. laundry in garage. central heat and air.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Henderson Hills
616 Reynolds Road
616 Reynolds Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in central Edmond with new floors, remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen WITH granite and NEW appliances! The house comes furnished with a fridge, clothing washer, and clothing dryer! Each of the 3 bedrooms has refinished
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3001 S. Rankin
3001 South Rankin Street, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1643 sqft
3001 S. Rankin Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newly Updated Edmond Home! - This spacious home is located centrally in Edmond.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Hill
2504 Windover Dr
2504 Windover Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2733 sqft
2504 Windover Dr Available 08/10/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom COMING SOON!!! - This beautifully upgraded Edmond home is a must see! This home features upgraded tile flooring, beautiful kitchen, large living room and a formal dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2626 Elwood
2626 Elwood Dr, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two story duplex 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. Single car port with storage
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
3135 Teakwood Lane
3135 Teakwood Lane, Edmond, OK
Studio
$1,500
This is a great light Industrial space with brand new overhead bay door. 1700 sq ft. There is an entry/customer service area, 2 large size rooms/offices and warehouse space. Tenant can make improvements with Owner approval.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.