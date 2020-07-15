/
Metro Technology Centers
16 Apartments For Rent Near Metro Technology Centers
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Edgemere Park
212 Northwest 32nd Street
212 Northwest 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2188 sqft
Stunning Edgemere Park home with nice architectural details. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout, living room features cove ceiling and mock fireplace. Formal dining is open to living room and boasts a vintage chandelier and cove ceiling.
Martin Luther King
1933 NE 26th Street
1933 Northeast 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1404 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage and 2 living areas! Updates include new modern wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms, a new range, and new windows! Central heat and air.
Medical Community
916 Northeast 21st Street
916 Northeast 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1635 sqft
***$100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!*** Updated in the highly sought after Lincoln Terrace district of OKC! This historic charmer is close to downtown, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new stainless steel appliances
3905 Sharry Ln
3905 North Sharry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1656 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Central Park
617 NW 35th St
617 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1244 sqft
Updated 2BD 1BA Home in Central Park!! - This beautiful home is 1,244 sq ft., and features hardwood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and a washer / dryer.
Culbertson East Highland
1604 Northeast 12th Street
1604 Northeast 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This dashing property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, refinished floors, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet.
Edwards Community
2516 Northeast 14th Street
2516 Northeast 14th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1388 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath with a very spacious main bedroom. Big backyard with a 1 car garage! Brand new carpet throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen with a new stove.
South Park Estates
1404 NE 43rd St
1404 Northeast 43rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1074 sqft
Great home in NE OKC! $900 per month - Come see this cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the Adventure District of OKC! Features such as an indoor laundry, central heat and air are a few of the great amenities included in the home.
Park Estates North
1635 NE 50th Street
1635 Northeast 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
For lease in northeast Oklahoma city. Three bedrooms, One bathroom, two car garage, big fenced backyard. Wood floors throughout. Large kitchen with dining room. Central heat and air. Ready now for immediate move-in.
North Creston Hills
2200 NE 24th St
2200 Northeast 24th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
906 sqft
2200 NE 24th St Available 07/31/20 Charming 3 Bed Brick Home Conveniently located near I-35!!!! - Charming 3 Bed Brick Home with beautifully refinished hardwood throughout.
3043 NE 29th St
3043 Northeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
- Being approximately 10 minutes to Downtown OKC and 15 minutes from the Urban Core, this home allows you to enjoy the peace of a quiet neighborhood while being moments from all that OKC has to offer.
1205 NE 37th Street
1205 Northeast 37th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Remodel in Northeast Oklahoma City - Gorgeous remodeled home in great location! Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Stunning kitchen with beautiful granite counters. Large backyard. Showings available starting July 28th.
Martin Luther King
1917 Northeast 29th Street
1917 Northeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
916 sqft
This home is 916 sq.ft., has 2 bedroom, 1 full bath and two living areas. Renovated kitchen, garage conversion and bathroom.
Culbertson
1722 N Lindsay Ave - 3
1722 North Lindsay Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
480 sqft
Within walking distance to the State Capital, OU Medical Center, the VA and public transportation. Bike racks, storage closets and laundry room on site!