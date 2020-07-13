All apartments in Westerville
Find more places like Stratford Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westerville, OH
/
Stratford Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Stratford Chase

275 Lazelle Rd · (614) 541-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westerville
See all
Worthington Highlands
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
Worthington Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 526 Bridgeford Drive · Avail. now

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 509 Ashington Place · Avail. now

$1,218

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 528 Sand Broad Court · Avail. now

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratford Chase.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
hot tub
playground
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
Finest residential location in the north corridor of Columbus, Ohio. An enormous 1300 square foot apartment home with an attached garage and wood burning fireplace gives you privacy that you'll never outgrow. Only minutes away from Polaris Fashion Place Mall and hundreds of other dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Retreat to a lifestyle where our professional, courteous staff delivers the service and comfort you require. Stratford Chase offers the best of everything with style that's a cut above the rest!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $50 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratford Chase have any available units?
Stratford Chase has 6 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stratford Chase have?
Some of Stratford Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratford Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Stratford Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stratford Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratford Chase is pet friendly.
Does Stratford Chase offer parking?
Yes, Stratford Chase offers parking.
Does Stratford Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stratford Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratford Chase have a pool?
Yes, Stratford Chase has a pool.
Does Stratford Chase have accessible units?
No, Stratford Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Stratford Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratford Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Stratford Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stratford Chase has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Stratford Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way
Westerville, OH 43081
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr
Westerville, OH 43082
Arden Park
5793 Hoover Falls Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd
Westerville, OH 43081
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave
Westerville, OH 43081
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct
Westerville, OH 43081
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr
Westerville, OH 43081
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln
Westerville, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Westerville 2 BedroomsWesterville Apartments with Balcony
Westerville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesterville Pet Friendly Places
Westerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity