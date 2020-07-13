Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse community garden fire pit hot tub playground pool table tennis court volleyball court

Finest residential location in the north corridor of Columbus, Ohio. An enormous 1300 square foot apartment home with an attached garage and wood burning fireplace gives you privacy that you'll never outgrow. Only minutes away from Polaris Fashion Place Mall and hundreds of other dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Retreat to a lifestyle where our professional, courteous staff delivers the service and comfort you require. Stratford Chase offers the best of everything with style that's a cut above the rest!