Apartment List
/
OH
/
westerville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$895
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 11 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$961
1100 sqft
This Blendon Square community is nestled between I-270 and Route 161. Property offers trash valet service, gym, playground and clubhouse. There are washer/dryer hookups in all units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 30 at 06:23pm
Worthington Highlands
6 Units Available
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1300 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and an attached garage. Residents get access to a tennis court, volleyball court and swimming pool. Near Polaris Fashion Place Mall for convenient shopping. Beside Columbus Pike (US 23).
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 13 at 03:26pm
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$861
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Easton
37 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northgate
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Westerville, OH

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westerville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Westerville 1 BedroomsWesterville 2 BedroomsWesterville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesterville 3 BedroomsWesterville Accessible ApartmentsWesterville Apartments under $900
Westerville Apartments with BalconyWesterville Apartments with GarageWesterville Apartments with GymWesterville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesterville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWesterville Apartments with Parking
Westerville Apartments with PoolWesterville Apartments with Washer-DryerWesterville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWesterville Furnished ApartmentsWesterville Pet Friendly PlacesWesterville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
Pataskala, OHCircleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Otterbein UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignNorth Central State College
Franklin University