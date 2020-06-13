/
18 Apartments for rent in Johnstown, OH📍
Downtown Johnstown
Redwood Johnstown
211 Redwood Dr, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1209 sqft
Redwood Johnstown is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Downtown Johnstown
Lukes Crossing
214 Briarwood Drive, Johnstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$519
949 sqft
Lukes Crossing is a friendly community that offers 2-bedroom townhomes at a convenient location in Johnstown, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios.
Results within 10 miles of Johnstown
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
West Albany
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
Fodor
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
East Broad
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Central College
6135 Albany Crest
6135 Albany Crest Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available now - (RLNE2614177)
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
3883 sqft
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1232 Foor Blvd
1232 Foor Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3388 sqft
YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft.
Preserve North
4514 Commons Park Drive
4514 Commons Park Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2497 sqft
Great lease opportunity in New Albany Schools, backing to nature preserve, recently updated home with new carpet, fresh paint, new appliances & light fixtures. spacious kitchen with center island, spacious owner suite and bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Johnstown, the median rent is $573 for a studio, $677 for a 1-bedroom, $873 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,123 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Johnstown, check out our monthly Johnstown Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Johnstown area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, North Central State College, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Johnstown from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.