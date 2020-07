Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar green community guest parking internet access online portal package receiving pool table

Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything, Polaris Crossing lets you live like you've always wanted at a price you'll love. Life on the GO means so much more than just residing in a wonderful apartment. We offer unique lifestyle services that give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends and neighbors. Take a closer look today! You'll love what you see.