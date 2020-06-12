/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Wynstone
4 Units Available
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2145 sqft
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Trouville
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Olentangy
1 Unit Available
133 Feathertip Lane
133 Feathertip Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1584 sqft
133 Feathertip Lane Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom Lewis Center Home for rent in Olentangy Schools!! - This spacious free standing condo is located in The Village at Olentangy Meadows; a quiet, picturesque Lewis Center community.
North Linden
1 Unit Available
4037 Estates Place
4037 Estates Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***** This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
Parkview
1 Unit Available
3072 Bennington Avenue
3072 Bennington Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1426 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Woodside Green
1 Unit Available
815 Mcdonell Drive
815 Mcdonnell Drive, Gahanna, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
4010 Trade Royal Crossing
4010 Trade Royal Crossing, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
205 Neville Lane
205 Neville Ln, Delaware County, OH
No Showings Until Further Notice. New home with an Open layout, Hardwood Floors, and basement. Oversized island in kitchen with Granite Countertops, New Appliances, and Tile Backsplash.
Polaris North
1 Unit Available
1521 England Drive
1521 England Drive, Columbus, OH
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage, fenced yard, and basement available in Olentangy School District to lease - minimum 1 year.
Preserve North
1 Unit Available
4514 Commons Park Drive
4514 Commons Park Drive, Columbus, OH
Great lease opportunity in New Albany Schools, backing to nature preserve, recently updated home with new carpet, fresh paint, new appliances & light fixtures. spacious kitchen with center island, spacious owner suite and bathroom.
Olentangy
1 Unit Available
124 Arrowfeather Lane
124 Arrowfeather Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1608 sqft
Single family free standing house in the very popular Village at Olentangy Meadows Community in Olentangy School District. Fantastic 3 bdrm, 2.
Forest Park East
1 Unit Available
1881 Brimfield Rd
1881 Brimfield Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1544 sqft
North End, 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Split Level House, OWNER FINANCING!!!! Call 614-503-0281.... - This home is an amazing deal and wont last long! Simply put $10,000 down and $1300.
Results within 10 miles of Westerville
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Olentangy Commons
75 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
