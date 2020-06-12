/
2 bedroom apartments
133 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$978
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Worthington Highlands
12 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1299 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1178 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Last updated May 11 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$961
1100 sqft
This Blendon Square community is nestled between I-270 and Route 161. Property offers trash valet service, gym, playground and clubhouse. There are washer/dryer hookups in all units.
Last updated March 30 at 06:23pm
Worthington Highlands
6 Units Available
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1300 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and an attached garage. Residents get access to a tennis court, volleyball court and swimming pool. Near Polaris Fashion Place Mall for convenient shopping. Beside Columbus Pike (US 23).
Last updated March 13 at 03:26pm
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 King Arthur Blvd
27 King Arthur Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
990 sqft
27 King Arthur Blvd Available 07/15/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooom Condo for Rent in Westerville School District! - This spacious condo is located in The Camelot Condominium community; a quiet, picturesque Westerville community.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northern Woods
1 Unit Available
3268 Rainier Ave
3268 Rainier Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$997
992 sqft
3268 Rainier Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Historic Westerville - This spacious 2 story town home In the Westerville School District offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom offers all the best of home.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Easton
38 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northgate
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
