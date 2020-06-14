/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
93 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$862
678 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Strawberry Farms
7 Units Available
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
818 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Central College
25 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Easton
38 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
15 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$888
694 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Maize-Morse
26 Units Available
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$505
680 sqft
We're Open! With your safety, and the safety of our team members in mind, we are offering live video and virtual tours only. Whether you are a resident or are looking for your new home, we are here to assist.
Northgate
7 Units Available
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Northgate
3 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
