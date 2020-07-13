/
apartments with pool
90 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH with pool
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Little Turtle
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Little Turtle
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1271 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$929
1100 sqft
This Blendon Square community is nestled between I-270 and Route 161. Property offers trash valet service, gym, playground and clubhouse. There are washer/dryer hookups in all units.
Little Turtle
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Worthington Highlands
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1300 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and an attached garage. Residents get access to a tennis court, volleyball court and swimming pool. Near Polaris Fashion Place Mall for convenient shopping. Beside Columbus Pike (US 23).
Little Turtle
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Preserve North
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$969
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$817
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Preserve North
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
