Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center. We offer quality studio, one, and two bedroom homes built with you in mind. Gorgeous views, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and washer and dryer connections are available in select homes. We understand that no family is complete without your pets, which is why we are a pet-friendly community. Enjoy our picnic area with barbecue, convenient pet waste stations, shimmering swimming pool, laundry facilities, state-of-the-art fitness center, and free pet treats in our leasing office. We would love the opportunity to show you around our beautiful community. Call today and schedule a tour.