128 Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Worthington Highlands
11 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$975
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$895
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Last updated May 11 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$961
1100 sqft
This Blendon Square community is nestled between I-270 and Route 161. Property offers trash valet service, gym, playground and clubhouse. There are washer/dryer hookups in all units.
Last updated March 30 at 06:23pm
Worthington Highlands
6 Units Available
Stratford Chase
275 Lazelle Rd, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1300 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and an attached garage. Residents get access to a tennis court, volleyball court and swimming pool. Near Polaris Fashion Place Mall for convenient shopping. Beside Columbus Pike (US 23).
Last updated March 13 at 03:26pm
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 King Arthur Blvd
27 King Arthur Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
990 sqft
27 King Arthur Blvd Available 07/15/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooom Condo for Rent in Westerville School District! - This spacious condo is located in The Camelot Condominium community; a quiet, picturesque Westerville community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Polaris
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Strawberry Farms
7 Units Available
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
$560
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northern Woods
1 Unit Available
3268 Rainier Ave
3268 Rainier Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$997
992 sqft
3268 Rainier Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Historic Westerville - This spacious 2 story town home In the Westerville School District offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom offers all the best of home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,326
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1295 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Easton
38 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westerville, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westerville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

