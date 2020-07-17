Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

Situated in a quaint suburb within minutes of New Albany, Arden Park offers beautiful wooded scenery, relaxing amenities, and luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments in Westerville, Ohio.

Positioned by I-161/I-270, Arden Park delivers a fantastic location less than 30 minutes from Downtown Columbus and Ohio State University. Arden Park provides easy access to retail at Easton Town Center, Polaris Fashion Place, IKEA, Emi Pet Salon & Boutique and Trek Bicycle Westerville; dining Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, The Barn at Rocky Fork, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, and Smith & Wollensky; and leisure at over 41 different parks and recreation facilities. Known for being a lively and hosting neighborhood-wide festivals and events, this community is close to major employers like Abercrombie & Fitch, AEP, Discover, Chase Bank, and L Brands. Optimally located with nearby conveniences allow Arden Park to stand out as the premier apartments for rent in Westerville, Ohio.