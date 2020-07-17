All apartments in Westerville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:42 AM

Arden Park

5793 Hoover Falls Dr · (614) 963-2609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5793 Hoover Falls Dr, Westerville, OH 43081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 25

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 3

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 30

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$985

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,030

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arden Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
Situated in a quaint suburb within minutes of New Albany, Arden Park offers beautiful wooded scenery, relaxing amenities, and luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments in Westerville, Ohio.
Positioned by I-161/I-270, Arden Park delivers a fantastic location less than 30 minutes from Downtown Columbus and Ohio State University. Arden Park provides easy access to retail at Easton Town Center, Polaris Fashion Place, IKEA, Emi Pet Salon & Boutique and Trek Bicycle Westerville; dining Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink, The Barn at Rocky Fork, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, and Smith & Wollensky; and leisure at over 41 different parks and recreation facilities. Known for being a lively and hosting neighborhood-wide festivals and events, this community is close to major employers like Abercrombie & Fitch, AEP, Discover, Chase Bank, and L Brands. Optimally located with nearby conveniences allow Arden Park to stand out as the premier apartments for rent in Westerville, Ohio.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 with approved credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 70 lbs weight limit. No vicious breeds.
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: No vicious breeds. 70lbs weight limit.
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arden Park have any available units?
Arden Park has 13 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arden Park have?
Some of Arden Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arden Park currently offering any rent specials?
Arden Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Arden Park is pet friendly.
Does Arden Park offer parking?
Yes, Arden Park offers parking.
Does Arden Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arden Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arden Park have a pool?
Yes, Arden Park has a pool.
Does Arden Park have accessible units?
Yes, Arden Park has accessible units.
Does Arden Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arden Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Arden Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arden Park has units with air conditioning.
