studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Westerville, OH
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
22 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
46 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$878
660 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Results within 10 miles of Westerville
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
5 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
13 Units Available
Italian Village
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
17 Units Available
Weinland Park
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
19 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,195
531 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
1 Unit Available
Short North
40 West
40 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$989
341 sqft
40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices.
4 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
13 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
98 Units Available
Short North
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,295
554 sqft
Village Green became one of the nation’s premier apartment companies by continually innovating to serve the evolving needs of residents and focusing on creating communities of long-term value. Learn about our services.
