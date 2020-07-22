All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

7745 Stoneford Dr

7745 Stoneford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7745 Stoneford Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Summerwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Open House Saturday and Sunday (March 14th and 15th, 2020) from 12pm-2pm.
No showings until Open House, no decisions will be made until 48 hours after open house.

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Worthington Schools near Worthington Kilbourne High Schools. Close to Lifetime Fitness, public parks, local eateries, grocery stores and easy access to Sawmill Road and 270. This welcoming home has an intimate feel, with plenty of space to make it your own. A large backyard to suit your outdoor needs and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Pet friendly, small dogs at 45 pounds or less with a pet deposit ($300) and monthly fee ($25).

Date Available: April 1, 2020. $1,375/month rent. $1,375 security deposit required.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer dryer hook up, and spacious backyard. No Utilities included.

This Property does have a minimum income requirement of $4,125 per month, and we do a full background and criminal check to make sure we only rent to upstanding people. *Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 Stoneford Dr have any available units?
7745 Stoneford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7745 Stoneford Dr have?
Some of 7745 Stoneford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7745 Stoneford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7745 Stoneford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 Stoneford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7745 Stoneford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7745 Stoneford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7745 Stoneford Dr offers parking.
Does 7745 Stoneford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7745 Stoneford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 Stoneford Dr have a pool?
No, 7745 Stoneford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7745 Stoneford Dr have accessible units?
No, 7745 Stoneford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 Stoneford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7745 Stoneford Dr has units with dishwashers.
