7745 Stoneford Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Open House Saturday and Sunday (March 14th and 15th, 2020) from 12pm-2pm.

No showings until Open House, no decisions will be made until 48 hours after open house.



Immaculate 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in Worthington Schools near Worthington Kilbourne High Schools. Close to Lifetime Fitness, public parks, local eateries, grocery stores and easy access to Sawmill Road and 270. This welcoming home has an intimate feel, with plenty of space to make it your own. A large backyard to suit your outdoor needs and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Pet friendly, small dogs at 45 pounds or less with a pet deposit ($300) and monthly fee ($25).



Date Available: April 1, 2020. $1,375/month rent. $1,375 security deposit required.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, washer dryer hook up, and spacious backyard. No Utilities included.



This Property does have a minimum income requirement of $4,125 per month, and we do a full background and criminal check to make sure we only rent to upstanding people. *Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.*