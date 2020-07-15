All apartments in Columbus
Station 324
Station 324

324 East Second Avenue · (614) 698-1377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station 324.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
pool table
From skyline views to light-flooded rooms with high-end finishes, Station 324 offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments that are equally exciting and reviving.Tucked away in an exclusive community, modern amenities await including a 5,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, outdoor pool, and rooftop terrace. Imagine yourself grilling on game day or cooling off in the summer heat, sipping cocktails at the bar or practicing poses in the yoga room. And you are steps away from local eateries and breweries on 4th Street and minutes from the Short North. Here,everything you need is at hand, and the entire city is at your feet.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/4 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 utility fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Uncovered Parking: $50/month. Garage Parking: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station 324 have any available units?
Station 324 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Station 324 have?
Some of Station 324's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station 324 currently offering any rent specials?
Station 324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station 324 pet-friendly?
Yes, Station 324 is pet friendly.
Does Station 324 offer parking?
Yes, Station 324 offers parking.
Does Station 324 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station 324 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station 324 have a pool?
Yes, Station 324 has a pool.
Does Station 324 have accessible units?
No, Station 324 does not have accessible units.
Does Station 324 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station 324 has units with dishwashers.
