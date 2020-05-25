All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Olentangy Reserve

Open Now until 6pm
749 Enclave Village Pl · (614) 610-9997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

749 Enclave Village Pl, Columbus, OH 43240
Wynstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 579 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olentangy Reserve.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.

Looking for the premier #1 residential rental home community in Lewis Center? Then look no further than Olentangy Reserve!

· Spacious residential rental homes

· Olentangy Schools

· 3-Bedrooms

· 2-car garage

· Full finished basement

· Large rear and front yard

Looking for the premier #1 residential rental home community in Lewis Center? Then look no further than Olentangy Reserve, located in the Polaris area, within the prestigious Olentangy School District. This brand-new community of Twin-Single Family Homes features 3-bedroom homes with high-end amenities. Your home has an attached 2-car garage, side porch, full finished basement, rear patio with privacy fencing, and large rear and front yard, so you'll have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy your new home.

These new rental homes have top-of-the-line finishes, like European style cabin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: 2-car garage with private driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olentangy Reserve have any available units?
Olentangy Reserve has a unit available for $2,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Olentangy Reserve have?
Some of Olentangy Reserve's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olentangy Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
Olentangy Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Olentangy Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Olentangy Reserve is pet friendly.
Does Olentangy Reserve offer parking?
Yes, Olentangy Reserve offers parking.
Does Olentangy Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
No, Olentangy Reserve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Olentangy Reserve have a pool?
No, Olentangy Reserve does not have a pool.
Does Olentangy Reserve have accessible units?
No, Olentangy Reserve does not have accessible units.
Does Olentangy Reserve have units with dishwashers?
No, Olentangy Reserve does not have units with dishwashers.
