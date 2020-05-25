Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Limited time offer: FREE 1st month rent for any 12 month lease signed by 4/30/2020. Offer for new residents at Olentangy Reserve.



Looking for the premier #1 residential rental home community in Lewis Center? Then look no further than Olentangy Reserve!



· Spacious residential rental homes



· Olentangy Schools



· 3-Bedrooms



· 2-car garage



· Full finished basement



· Large rear and front yard



Looking for the premier #1 residential rental home community in Lewis Center? Then look no further than Olentangy Reserve, located in the Polaris area, within the prestigious Olentangy School District. This brand-new community of Twin-Single Family Homes features 3-bedroom homes with high-end amenities. Your home has an attached 2-car garage, side porch, full finished basement, rear patio with privacy fencing, and large rear and front yard, so you'll have plenty of space to spread out and enjoy your new home.



These new rental homes have top-of-the-line finishes, like European style cabin