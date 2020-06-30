All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

769 Summit St

769 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

769 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 05/15/20 Italian Village Duplex - Property Id: 231731

2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit. Short walk to High Street (2 blocks) and Arena District. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Off street parking behind building. Pet Friendly. Credit check and proof of income required. More pictures will be posted soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231731
Property Id 231731

(RLNE5604598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Summit St have any available units?
769 Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 769 Summit St have?
Some of 769 Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
769 Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 769 Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 769 Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 769 Summit St offers parking.
Does 769 Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Summit St have a pool?
No, 769 Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 769 Summit St have accessible units?
No, 769 Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 Summit St has units with dishwashers.

