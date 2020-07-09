All apartments in Columbus
64 Bucks Aly · No Longer Available
Location

64 Bucks Aly, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
64 Bucks Alley Available 08/20/20 64 Bucks Alley DEPOSIT SPECIALS THRU 1/20/20! - Visit this link for Early Rental Options! https://www.buckeyerealestate.com/updates/

Built from the ground up in 2009, this huge five bedroom house features three full baths, alarm system, fully equipped kitchen, including dishwasher and microhood, central air, and garage parking.

View our Leasing Procedure and a copy of our Lease Agreement at BuckeyeRealEstate.com > Future Residents > FAQs/Documents

**information on this flyer subject to change**

(RLNE3561950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Bucks Alley have any available units?
64 Bucks Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Bucks Alley have?
Some of 64 Bucks Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Bucks Alley currently offering any rent specials?
64 Bucks Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Bucks Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Bucks Alley is pet friendly.
Does 64 Bucks Alley offer parking?
Yes, 64 Bucks Alley offers parking.
Does 64 Bucks Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Bucks Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Bucks Alley have a pool?
No, 64 Bucks Alley does not have a pool.
Does 64 Bucks Alley have accessible units?
No, 64 Bucks Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Bucks Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Bucks Alley has units with dishwashers.

