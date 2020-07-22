All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

5960 Tulip Hill Road

5960 Tulip Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5960 Tulip Hill Road, Columbus, OH 43235
Indian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Live like you're in a patio home. Lawn care included! All one floor living with oversized attached garage. Neighborhood association provides street snow removal. New roof, furnace and a/c. Gleaming wood floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. First floor laundry. Large eat in kitchen plus formal dining room and living room. Screened porch off of family room. Garage is 2.5 car width. Long term lease preferred. No pets, no smoking on property. All potential tenants must complete rental application and pay $50 fee for application. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Gas and electric average $155 per month total.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have any available units?
5960 Tulip Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have?
Some of 5960 Tulip Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5960 Tulip Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5960 Tulip Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5960 Tulip Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5960 Tulip Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 5960 Tulip Hill Road offers parking.
Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5960 Tulip Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5960 Tulip Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5960 Tulip Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5960 Tulip Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5960 Tulip Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
