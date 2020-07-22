5960 Tulip Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live like you're in a patio home. Lawn care included! All one floor living with oversized attached garage. Neighborhood association provides street snow removal. New roof, furnace and a/c. Gleaming wood floors. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. First floor laundry. Large eat in kitchen plus formal dining room and living room. Screened porch off of family room. Garage is 2.5 car width. Long term lease preferred. No pets, no smoking on property. All potential tenants must complete rental application and pay $50 fee for application. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Gas and electric average $155 per month total.