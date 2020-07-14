All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

588 Frazier Rd W

588 Frazier Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

588 Frazier Rd N, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nice ranch home with updated kitchen, Has 3 beds, 1 full bath, large living room, and eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and large basement. Has wood/laminate floors throughout, fresh paint, mini blinds, central A/C, fenced yard, and 2 car detached garage. Rents for 975 per month and 975 deposit for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Frazier Rd W have any available units?
588 Frazier Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 588 Frazier Rd W have?
Some of 588 Frazier Rd W's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Frazier Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
588 Frazier Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Frazier Rd W pet-friendly?
No, 588 Frazier Rd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 588 Frazier Rd W offer parking?
Yes, 588 Frazier Rd W offers parking.
Does 588 Frazier Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 Frazier Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Frazier Rd W have a pool?
No, 588 Frazier Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 588 Frazier Rd W have accessible units?
No, 588 Frazier Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Frazier Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Frazier Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
