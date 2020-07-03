Rent Calculator
5501 Rainbow Falls Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5501 Rainbow Falls Street
5501 Rainbow Falls Street
No Longer Available
Location
5501 Rainbow Falls Street, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home with fenced in backyard. Has an additional room over the garage. Three bedrooms with 2 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have any available units?
5501 Rainbow Falls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have?
Some of 5501 Rainbow Falls Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5501 Rainbow Falls Street currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Rainbow Falls Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Rainbow Falls Street pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street offers parking.
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have a pool?
No, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have accessible units?
No, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Rainbow Falls Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Rainbow Falls Street has units with dishwashers.
