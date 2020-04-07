5352 Meadowlark Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully, well maintained home in Canal Winchester Schools offers 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Full Basement! This Move-In ready home also features one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, the spacious fenced in yard has plenty of room for kids and pets to play. Master Suite includes Full Bath, Walk-In Closet and Soaking Tub. Many updates including Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Wood flooring on 1st floor, Whole Home Humidifier and house has been wired with CAT5 Ethernet wiring. Come to our Open House, Saturday, 7/20 from 2-3 PM.