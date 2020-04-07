All apartments in Columbus
5352 Meadowlark Pass
5352 Meadowlark Pass

5352 Meadowlark Psge · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Meadowlark Psge, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully, well maintained home in Canal Winchester Schools offers 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and Full Basement! This Move-In ready home also features one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, the spacious fenced in yard has plenty of room for kids and pets to play. Master Suite includes Full Bath, Walk-In Closet and Soaking Tub. Many updates including Stainless Steel Appliances, Laminate Wood flooring on 1st floor, Whole Home Humidifier and house has been wired with CAT5 Ethernet wiring. Come to our Open House, Saturday, 7/20 from 2-3 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have any available units?
5352 Meadowlark Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have?
Some of 5352 Meadowlark Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Meadowlark Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Meadowlark Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Meadowlark Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 Meadowlark Pass is pet friendly.
Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Meadowlark Pass offers parking.
Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Meadowlark Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have a pool?
No, 5352 Meadowlark Pass does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have accessible units?
No, 5352 Meadowlark Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Meadowlark Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Meadowlark Pass has units with dishwashers.
