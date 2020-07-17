340 Dysar Run Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to THE RAVINES OF WAGGONER PARK!



Quiet!!! Both bedrooms doesn't share walls with other condos!



It is a corner unit, next to a quiet courtyard!



Very clean!!! Stainless steel appliances!



It is a charming condo with white kitchen & bath cabinets, white doors and trims!



2 Bedrooms + living room with ceiling fans.



2 car garages!



Fenced patio for barbecue!



Swimming pool, club house and gym to enjoy during your leisure time!



It is in walking distance for major stores like: Target, Meijer, Lowes, TJ Max and many more!



Landlord will pay for the HOA

Tenant will pay for water, electric and gas



ONLY small dogs under 9 pounds

(extra deposit for the dog will be required -



No smoking inside the property



Month rent $1,300.00

Deposit $1,300.00



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blacklick-oh?lid=13454468



(RLNE5875408)