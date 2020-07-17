340 Dysar Run Drive

Amenities
Welcome to THE RAVINES OF WAGGONER PARK!
Quiet!!! Both bedrooms doesn't share walls with other condos!
It is a corner unit, next to a quiet courtyard!
Very clean!!! Stainless steel appliances!
It is a charming condo with white kitchen & bath cabinets, white doors and trims!
2 Bedrooms + living room with ceiling fans.
2 car garages!
Fenced patio for barbecue!
Swimming pool, club house and gym to enjoy during your leisure time!
It is in walking distance for major stores like: Target, Meijer, Lowes, TJ Max and many more!
Landlord will pay for the HOA
Tenant will pay for water, electric and gas
ONLY small dogs under 9 pounds
(extra deposit for the dog will be required -
No smoking inside the property
Month rent $1,300.00
Deposit $1,300.00
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blacklick-oh?lid=13454468
(RLNE5875408)