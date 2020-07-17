All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

340 Dysar Run Drive

340 Dysar Run Road · (614) 599-7721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 Dysar Run Road, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to THE RAVINES OF WAGGONER PARK!

Quiet!!! Both bedrooms doesn't share walls with other condos!

It is a corner unit, next to a quiet courtyard!

Very clean!!! Stainless steel appliances!

It is a charming condo with white kitchen & bath cabinets, white doors and trims!

2 Bedrooms + living room with ceiling fans.

2 car garages!

Fenced patio for barbecue!

Swimming pool, club house and gym to enjoy during your leisure time!

It is in walking distance for major stores like: Target, Meijer, Lowes, TJ Max and many more!

Landlord will pay for the HOA
Tenant will pay for water, electric and gas

ONLY small dogs under 9 pounds
(extra deposit for the dog will be required -

No smoking inside the property

Month rent $1,300.00
Deposit $1,300.00

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/blacklick-oh?lid=13454468

(RLNE5875408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Dysar Run Drive have any available units?
340 Dysar Run Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Dysar Run Drive have?
Some of 340 Dysar Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Dysar Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Dysar Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Dysar Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Dysar Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 340 Dysar Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Dysar Run Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Dysar Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Dysar Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Dysar Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 340 Dysar Run Drive has a pool.
Does 340 Dysar Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Dysar Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Dysar Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Dysar Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
