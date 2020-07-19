333 Preswicke Mill

Amenities

Updated 2 story condo in Blacklick with full finished basement. Check out this 1 bedroom 2 full bath townhome. Completely finished basement that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or a 2nd family room. Onsite gym and swimming pool. Close to Amazon distribution center. Plenty of shopping and dining nearby. This unit comes with a designated parking space.