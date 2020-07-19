All apartments in Columbus
333 Preswicke Mill
333 Preswicke Mill

333 Preswicke Mill · No Longer Available
Location

333 Preswicke Mill, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Updated 2 story condo in Blacklick with full finished basement. Check out this 1 bedroom 2 full bath townhome. Completely finished basement that can be used as a 2nd bedroom or a 2nd family room. Onsite gym and swimming pool. Close to Amazon distribution center. Plenty of shopping and dining nearby. This unit comes with a designated parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Preswicke Mill have any available units?
333 Preswicke Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Preswicke Mill have?
Some of 333 Preswicke Mill's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Preswicke Mill currently offering any rent specials?
333 Preswicke Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Preswicke Mill pet-friendly?
No, 333 Preswicke Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 333 Preswicke Mill offer parking?
Yes, 333 Preswicke Mill offers parking.
Does 333 Preswicke Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Preswicke Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Preswicke Mill have a pool?
Yes, 333 Preswicke Mill has a pool.
Does 333 Preswicke Mill have accessible units?
No, 333 Preswicke Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Preswicke Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Preswicke Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
