327 East Maynard Avenue
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

327 East Maynard Avenue

327 East Maynard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

327 East Maynard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Remodeled 4 Bedroom OSU North Campus Area! - Remodeled & Ready Now
Updated Kitchen
Stainless steel Refrigerator, Electric range, dishwasher & microwave.
New carpet
Updated gas furnace, Hot water heater and A/C!
Watch walk thru here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com

4 Bedrooms. 3 up and 1 1st floor bedroom.
2 Full Baths
1st floor full bath
2nd floor full bath

Big wrap around front porch.
Huge back porch overlooking yard & firepit

Huge backyard with gravel drive that can fit up to 6 cars or more for tons of off street parking.
A nice outdoor fire pit and a detached shed.

Located close to OSU campus, many parks, bike paths, campus bus service (CABS-East Residence), downtown Columbus and all major highways close-by.

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Sec 8 Not available on this home.
NO Pets
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal

This one Will Not Last! Reserve it Now!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Today at 614-859-5171

http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRentalHomes.com

(RLNE1882670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 East Maynard Avenue have any available units?
327 East Maynard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 East Maynard Avenue have?
Some of 327 East Maynard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 East Maynard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
327 East Maynard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 East Maynard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 327 East Maynard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 327 East Maynard Avenue offer parking?
No, 327 East Maynard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 327 East Maynard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 East Maynard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 East Maynard Avenue have a pool?
No, 327 East Maynard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 327 East Maynard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 327 East Maynard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 327 East Maynard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 East Maynard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
