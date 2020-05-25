327 East Maynard Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled 4 Bedroom OSU North Campus Area! - Remodeled & Ready Now
Updated Kitchen
Stainless steel Refrigerator, Electric range, dishwasher & microwave.
New carpet
Updated gas furnace, Hot water heater and A/C!
Watch walk thru here:
http://VipRentalHouses.com
4 Bedrooms. 3 up and 1 1st floor bedroom.
2 Full Baths
1st floor full bath
2nd floor full bath
Big wrap around front porch.
Huge back porch overlooking yard & firepit
Huge backyard with gravel drive that can fit up to 6 cars or more for tons of off street parking.
A nice outdoor fire pit and a detached shed.
Located close to OSU campus, many parks, bike paths, campus bus service (CABS-East Residence), downtown Columbus and all major highways close-by.
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
Sec 8 Not available on this home.
NO Pets
Good Credit Required
No Evictions
No Criminal
This one Will Not Last!
Click this link below to see the rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/
Call Today at 614-859-5171
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
(RLNE1882670)