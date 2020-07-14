All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

The Diplomat

9 Buttles Avenue · (614) 721-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Short North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 Buttles Ave Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Diplomat.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
ice maker
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
lobby
accessible
elevator
alarm system
key fob access
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH

The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact. As a certified historic renovation, residents will enjoy beautiful upscale suites that have been updated to compliment the historic nature of the building. Enjoy city living on High St. with a growing number of bustling shops, sophisticated galleries, and innovative restaurants while also taking a stroll through Goodale Park. The Diplomat is also located above Forno, a renowned elevated eatery, and Kingmakers, a popular Columbus board game parlor.

Diplomat # 410 is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath with over 1100 SQFT. The apartment features high ceilings, original terrazzo floors, built-in framed floor to ceiling mirror in the entryway, large windows, and a ton of storage. The bedroom has an attached bathroom as well as a walk-in closet.

Luxury kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom wood soft close cabinetry, 36” five burner Italian gas range stove, spice rack, double oven, pendant lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, deep basin sink, and dish washer.

Other details:
- Secure key-fob entrance
- Secured intercom access
- Pet-friendly – no breed or weight restrictions! $50/month pet rent with no pet deposit
- Central heating and cooling with a programmable thermostat
- Restored historic lobby
- Wide, richly detailed corridors
- W/D hookups

(RLNE4438983)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Full a Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Park in the garage next door.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Diplomat have any available units?
The Diplomat has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Diplomat have?
Some of The Diplomat's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Diplomat currently offering any rent specials?
The Diplomat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Diplomat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Diplomat is pet friendly.
Does The Diplomat offer parking?
Yes, The Diplomat offers parking.
Does The Diplomat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Diplomat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Diplomat have a pool?
No, The Diplomat does not have a pool.
Does The Diplomat have accessible units?
Yes, The Diplomat has accessible units.
Does The Diplomat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Diplomat has units with dishwashers.
