Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry garbage disposal ice maker smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage lobby accessible elevator alarm system key fob access

The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH



The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact. As a certified historic renovation, residents will enjoy beautiful upscale suites that have been updated to compliment the historic nature of the building. Enjoy city living on High St. with a growing number of bustling shops, sophisticated galleries, and innovative restaurants while also taking a stroll through Goodale Park. The Diplomat is also located above Forno, a renowned elevated eatery, and Kingmakers, a popular Columbus board game parlor.



Diplomat # 410 is a spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath with over 1100 SQFT. The apartment features high ceilings, original terrazzo floors, built-in framed floor to ceiling mirror in the entryway, large windows, and a ton of storage. The bedroom has an attached bathroom as well as a walk-in closet.



Luxury kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, custom wood soft close cabinetry, 36” five burner Italian gas range stove, spice rack, double oven, pendant lighting, stainless steel refrigerator, deep basin sink, and dish washer.



Other details:

- Secure key-fob entrance

- Secured intercom access

- Pet-friendly – no breed or weight restrictions! $50/month pet rent with no pet deposit

- Central heating and cooling with a programmable thermostat

- Restored historic lobby

- Wide, richly detailed corridors

- W/D hookups



(RLNE4438983)