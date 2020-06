Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Hilliard School District. Freshly painted and new carpet. New in-Unit washer and dryer and heat pump/furnace.

End-Unit with fenced in patio. Centrally located, 15 mins to OSU, Short North, Arena District and Downtown. Comes with dedicated parking spot in carport. Plenty of parking for guests. $1,000.00/mo, $1,000.00 security deposit. Call/Text Mike at 614-937-7225.