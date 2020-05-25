Sonnenblick Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal trash valet

Located in the heart of Victorian Village, you’ll find yourself right at home in these next-level apartments, featuring upgraded finishes and spacious floorplans. Choose your ideal layout -- Sonnenblick has a range of floorplans, including one, two, and three bedrooms in both garden and townhome styles. Crisp, contemporary finishes add the perfect modern touch in famously historic Victorian Village.

When you’re not nestled up in your apartment, you can relax by the pool, hang in the recreation room, and finish your day off with a quick walk to all of the trendy living of Downtown Columbus. You can take the few short steps to enjoy the gorgeous parks that are perfect for long walks with your furry friends, or snag some delicious eats with your human friends! The area offers endless community events and ever-growing recreational experiences. This location cannot be beat! Off-street parking ensures that you’ll never have to fight other Short North-goers to get home.

