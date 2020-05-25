All apartments in Columbus
Sonnenblick Apartments

730 Thurber Dr W · (614) 350-3308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH 43215
Harrison West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 742D · Avail. Aug 21

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 742C · Avail. Nov 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonnenblick Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
Located in the heart of Victorian Village, you’ll find yourself right at home in these next-level apartments, featuring upgraded finishes and spacious floorplans. Choose your ideal layout -- Sonnenblick has a range of floorplans, including one, two, and three bedrooms in both garden and townhome styles. Crisp, contemporary finishes add the perfect modern touch in famously historic Victorian Village.
When you’re not nestled up in your apartment, you can relax by the pool, hang in the recreation room, and finish your day off with a quick walk to all of the trendy living of Downtown Columbus. You can take the few short steps to enjoy the gorgeous parks that are perfect for long walks with your furry friends, or snag some delicious eats with your human friends! The area offers endless community events and ever-growing recreational experiences. This location cannot be beat! Off-street parking ensures that you’ll never have to fight other Short North-goers to get home.
Are you ready to live

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per person or married couple
Deposit: Deposit $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sonnenblick Apartments have any available units?
Sonnenblick Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonnenblick Apartments have?
Some of Sonnenblick Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonnenblick Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sonnenblick Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonnenblick Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonnenblick Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sonnenblick Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sonnenblick Apartments offers parking.
Does Sonnenblick Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonnenblick Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonnenblick Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sonnenblick Apartments has a pool.
Does Sonnenblick Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sonnenblick Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sonnenblick Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonnenblick Apartments has units with dishwashers.

