306 Whitethorne Ave.
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
306 Whitethorne Ave.
306 Whitethorne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
306 Whitethorne Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223
Central Hilltop
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have any available units?
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
Columbus Rent Report
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 306 Whitethorne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
306 Whitethorne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Whitethorne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Whitethorne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. offer parking?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have a pool?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Whitethorne Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Whitethorne Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
