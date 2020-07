Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom One Bathroom Wood Floor Unit - This two bedroom unit is ready to rent today. This unit features beautiful wood floors throughout as well as a large shared backyard space. Washer and dryer hookups in the kitchen for your convenience. Call our office today to schedule a showing! 614-505-5808



(RLNE4967129)