Columbus, OH
2846 Falcon Bridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2846 Falcon Bridge Dr

2846 Falcon Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2846 Falcon Bridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom bi-level home. New windows will help your energy bills, keep your car protected in the 1 car detached garage, soak up the sun in the fenced in yard and enjoy newer kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have any available units?
2846 Falcon Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Falcon Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2846 Falcon Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
