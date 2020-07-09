Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2250 Teardrop Ave Available 05/17/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Bethel Commons and Dublin School District! -

This comfortable 2 Bedroom condo located in Bethel Commons boasts almost 1,300 square feet of well-designed living space. Located near Sawmill Road, this great location has incredible convenience to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and major thoroughfares. This condo is also located in the prestigious Dublin School District! A perfect quiet community houses your new home with such great features and amenities as:



- 2 spacious bedrooms

- 2 full bathrooms

- Kitchen with stylish white cabinets and matching appliances including built-in microwave

- Finished basement with half bathroom!

- 2 car attached garage as well as additional parking included

- Attractive private deck - perfect for entertaining!

- Plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting

- Generous closet

- Ample storage space

- State-of-the-art fitness facility AND swimming pool!



*Small pets welcome



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4732240)