Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2250 Teardrop Ave

2250 Teardrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Teardrop Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235
The Gables

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2250 Teardrop Ave Available 05/17/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Bethel Commons and Dublin School District! -
This comfortable 2 Bedroom condo located in Bethel Commons boasts almost 1,300 square feet of well-designed living space. Located near Sawmill Road, this great location has incredible convenience to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and major thoroughfares. This condo is also located in the prestigious Dublin School District! A perfect quiet community houses your new home with such great features and amenities as:

- 2 spacious bedrooms
- 2 full bathrooms
- Kitchen with stylish white cabinets and matching appliances including built-in microwave
- Finished basement with half bathroom!
- 2 car attached garage as well as additional parking included
- Attractive private deck - perfect for entertaining!
- Plush wall-to-wall neutral carpeting
- Generous closet
- Ample storage space
- State-of-the-art fitness facility AND swimming pool!

*Small pets welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Teardrop Ave have any available units?
2250 Teardrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Teardrop Ave have?
Some of 2250 Teardrop Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Teardrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Teardrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Teardrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Teardrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Teardrop Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Teardrop Ave offers parking.
Does 2250 Teardrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Teardrop Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Teardrop Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2250 Teardrop Ave has a pool.
Does 2250 Teardrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 2250 Teardrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Teardrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 Teardrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
