All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2127 Sutter Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2127 Sutter Parkway
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:59 AM

2127 Sutter Parkway

2127 Sutter Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2127 Sutter Parkway, Columbus, OH 43016
Olde Sawmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious two-story home, located in the City of Dublin, feeds into the Worthington Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back patio, and finished basement (which features another half bath). The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 Sutter Parkway have any available units?
2127 Sutter Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 Sutter Parkway have?
Some of 2127 Sutter Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 Sutter Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2127 Sutter Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 Sutter Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 Sutter Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2127 Sutter Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2127 Sutter Parkway offers parking.
Does 2127 Sutter Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 Sutter Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 Sutter Parkway have a pool?
No, 2127 Sutter Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2127 Sutter Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2127 Sutter Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 Sutter Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 Sutter Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing