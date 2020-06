Amenities

4 Big Bedrooms 2 full baths , Fully renovated, move in ready home near OSU East Hospital and Franklin Park Conservatory with all new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, drywall, roof, windows, doors, 54'' kitchen cabinets with quartz counter, stainless steel appliances original wood floors thru-out home. Homes is spacious with 10' high ceilings and large casement opening leading from one room to the next for great entertaining. Very private backyard with privacy fence and garage.