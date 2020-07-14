Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albany Station.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes. Albany Station is nestled in a cozy 24 unit community, with attached two-car garages, no monthly condo fee, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Our friendly management and maintenance teams are here to ensure you always feel at home. Come home to Albany Station!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 - per applicant
Deposit: $275 - up to 1 month
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: Combines weight 80Lbs max
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: 2 car garage, driveway, street parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
