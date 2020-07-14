Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range Property Amenities 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly e-payments internet access

Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes. Albany Station is nestled in a cozy 24 unit community, with attached two-car garages, no monthly condo fee, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Our friendly management and maintenance teams are here to ensure you always feel at home. Come home to Albany Station!