Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Albany Station

6709 Albany Ridge · (614) 698-1689
Location

6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH 43054
Fodor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit ASD.6724 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit ASD.6737 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit ASD.6730 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albany Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes. Albany Station is nestled in a cozy 24 unit community, with attached two-car garages, no monthly condo fee, and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Our friendly management and maintenance teams are here to ensure you always feel at home. Come home to Albany Station!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 - per applicant
Deposit: $275 - up to 1 month
Move-in Fees: $275 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: Combines weight 80Lbs max
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: 2 car garage, driveway, street parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Albany Station have any available units?
Albany Station has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Albany Station have?
Some of Albany Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albany Station currently offering any rent specials?
Albany Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albany Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Albany Station is pet friendly.
Does Albany Station offer parking?
Yes, Albany Station offers parking.
Does Albany Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Albany Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Albany Station have a pool?
Yes, Albany Station has a pool.
Does Albany Station have accessible units?
No, Albany Station does not have accessible units.
Does Albany Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albany Station has units with dishwashers.

