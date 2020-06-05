All apartments in Columbus
1434 Lakes Cir Dr
1434 Lakes Cir Dr

1434 Lakes Circle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Lakes Circle Dr, Columbus, OH 43240
Polaris North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
This amazing 1 story condo (2nd floor walk-up) is incredibly open and spacious at over 1,700 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and also boasts Olentangy Schools! 3 large bedrooms plus a large formal dining room or den. Two story foyer is truly impressive with 2-car attached garage directly off entry. Designer paint tones & sleek finishes are sure to impress as well as built-ins, appealing arches and columns, 10 high ceilings and a great room! Fully upgraded kitchen is a true delight with granite countertops, newer appliances, spacious cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Balcony is perfect for enjoying leisure time. . Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4461494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have any available units?
1434 Lakes Cir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have?
Some of 1434 Lakes Cir Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Lakes Cir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Lakes Cir Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Lakes Cir Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr does offer parking.
Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr has a pool.
Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have accessible units?
No, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Lakes Cir Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Lakes Cir Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
