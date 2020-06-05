1434 Lakes Cir Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

This amazing 1 story condo (2nd floor walk-up) is incredibly open and spacious at over 1,700 square feet of beautifully designed living space. Located in the Lakes at Polaris, the location just off Gemini Place and Polaris Parkway is absolutely ideal and also boasts Olentangy Schools! 3 large bedrooms plus a large formal dining room or den. Two story foyer is truly impressive with 2-car attached garage directly off entry. Designer paint tones & sleek finishes are sure to impress as well as built-ins, appealing arches and columns, 10 high ceilings and a great room! Fully upgraded kitchen is a true delight with granite countertops, newer appliances, spacious cabinets, large reach-in pantry, and a huge eat-in area with dual large windows for incredible natural light. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Balcony is perfect for enjoying leisure time. . Excellent location close to restaurants and shopping, community features include clubhouse, pool, fitness, lawn care, snow removal and more!!



No Pets Allowed



