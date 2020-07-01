All apartments in Columbus
1345 Hamlet Street

1345 Hamlet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and airy 4BR renovated home in the heart of Weinland Park. Located on a quiet street, this 4BR has been completely redone! Updates include bamboo floors, siding, gutters, updated front patio, hand rails, fresh carpet throughout upstairs and 3rd floor, fresh paint throughout the entire home. updated 1/2 bath downstairs, redone fireplace, and refinished vanity and soaking tub. Private fenced in back yard with a great patio for entertaining. and detached garage! Conveniently located close to downtown, Italian Village, the Short North, and Ohio State University. Pets negotiable with an additional non-refundable pet fee
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Hamlet Street have any available units?
1345 Hamlet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Hamlet Street have?
Some of 1345 Hamlet Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Hamlet Street currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Hamlet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Hamlet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Hamlet Street is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Hamlet Street offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Hamlet Street offers parking.
Does 1345 Hamlet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Hamlet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Hamlet Street have a pool?
No, 1345 Hamlet Street does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Hamlet Street have accessible units?
No, 1345 Hamlet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Hamlet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Hamlet Street has units with dishwashers.

