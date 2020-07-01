1345 Hamlet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Bright and airy 4BR renovated home in the heart of Weinland Park. Located on a quiet street, this 4BR has been completely redone! Updates include bamboo floors, siding, gutters, updated front patio, hand rails, fresh carpet throughout upstairs and 3rd floor, fresh paint throughout the entire home. updated 1/2 bath downstairs, redone fireplace, and refinished vanity and soaking tub. Private fenced in back yard with a great patio for entertaining. and detached garage! Conveniently located close to downtown, Italian Village, the Short North, and Ohio State University. Pets negotiable with an additional non-refundable pet fee

