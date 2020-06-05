1340 Courtland Avenue - 1340 Courtland Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning sauna

2 Bedroom home near OSU, Short North. - Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths and lots of EXTRAS. Conveniently located near High Street, restaurants, and across the street from Kroger. New wood flooring on 1st floor. Huge kitchen with a center island perfect for entertaining. Soaking tub with separate shower and SAUNA! Two large bedrooms featuring one master with and attached half bathroom. Privacy fence surrounding the back yard and patio. Parking pad behind the house and street parking out front.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For a 3-D tour visit: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kfuZQrZ4ey7



