1282 Eastwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Just in time for the Holidays! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome offers over 1600 sq feet of city living in Olde Town East. The property offers hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, plenty of natural light throughout the unit. Updated kitchen and bathrooms along with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a fenced in back yard with shared patio. Detached garage with additional off street parking. Additional storage in basement as well as a washer and dryer. Please schedule a tour via www Rently com of this property as it wont last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.