1282 Eastwood Avenue

1282 Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1282 Eastwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Just in time for the Holidays! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome offers over 1600 sq feet of city living in Olde Town East. The property offers hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, plenty of natural light throughout the unit. Updated kitchen and bathrooms along with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a fenced in back yard with shared patio. Detached garage with additional off street parking. Additional storage in basement as well as a washer and dryer. Please schedule a tour via www Rently com of this property as it wont last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
1282 Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 1282 Eastwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1282 Eastwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1282 Eastwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1282 Eastwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1282 Eastwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1282 Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1282 Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
