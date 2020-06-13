/
Sheffield Lake
43 Apartments for rent in Sheffield Lake, OH
11 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
1 Unit Available
3119 Sterling Road
3119 Sterling Rd, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1199 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom cape cod on secluded dead end street. - Home has vinyl siding, windows, and newer roof. As you walk in from the front door you enter the living room with picture window. Next is the cozy kitchen with oak cabinets.
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental opportunity near the Lake. This 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted and maintained. 1.5 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1211 New Mexico Ave
1211 New Mexico Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1390 sqft
No pets - Non-refundable application fee for all adults required along with credit and criminal background check. Very nice three bedroom ranch. 12 month lease plus one month security deposit. Online application.
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Avon Lake
610 Hampshire Blvd, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1416 sqft
Redwood Avon Lake is one of Avon Lakes newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached garage.
1 Unit Available
518 W. 20th Street
518 West 20th Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
1144 sqft
$399 Security Deposit Special! - Colonial with Nice Front Porch and New Bathroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time.
1 Unit Available
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft

1 Unit Available
1105 W 22
1105 W 22nd St, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
495 sqft
Quaint 1 Bedroom Home - ? Tenant pays gas and electric ? Includes a gas stove and refrigerator ? Not pet friendly ? Section 8 accepted ? Apply online at www.sandstonepm.
1 Unit Available
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
1 Unit Available
728 1/2 Georgia
728 1/2 Georgia Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft

1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
1 Unit Available
42815 North Ridge Rd
42815 N Ridge Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$7,000
Excellent opportunity. This building can be rented as a whole or sectioned off to suit your needs. Private and public restrooms available, kitchen area, new carpet and paint throughout. New windows and roof. A large basement for additional storage.
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
1 Unit Available
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$949
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft

14 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,104
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Crocker Park
5 Units Available
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
