All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 8801 Macomb.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, OH
/
8801 Macomb
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:10 PM

8801 Macomb

8801 Macomb Avenue · (866) 861-4761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8801 Macomb Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105
South Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled three bedroom, single family home is ready for immediate occupancy. It boasts hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, large kitchen, finished third floor attic and a two car garage. This home is located near schools, shopping, public transportation, and major highways.Call today to schedule your showing. No vouchers.

Owner requires all applicants to make at least $2000 per month household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 Macomb have any available units?
8801 Macomb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, OH.
What amenities does 8801 Macomb have?
Some of 8801 Macomb's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 Macomb currently offering any rent specials?
8801 Macomb isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 Macomb pet-friendly?
No, 8801 Macomb is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 8801 Macomb offer parking?
Yes, 8801 Macomb does offer parking.
Does 8801 Macomb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8801 Macomb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 Macomb have a pool?
No, 8801 Macomb does not have a pool.
Does 8801 Macomb have accessible units?
No, 8801 Macomb does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 Macomb have units with dishwashers?
No, 8801 Macomb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8801 Macomb have units with air conditioning?
No, 8801 Macomb does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8801 Macomb?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iconic Living at The 9
2017 E 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Bridgeview
1300 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6
Cleveland, OH 44113
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Shoreline
5455 N Marginal Rd
Cleveland, OH 44114
Innova
10001 Chester Ave
Cleveland, OH 44106
The Bingham
1278 W 9th St
Cleveland, OH 44113
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St
Cleveland, OH 44114

Similar Pages

Cleveland 1 BedroomsCleveland 2 Bedrooms
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Pet Friendly Places
Cleveland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OH
Strongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Buckeye ShakerUniversity CircleHough
Ohio CityEdgewaterDetroit Shoreway
Gateway DistrictEuclid Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
Cuyahoga Community College District
University of Akron Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity