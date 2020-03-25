8801 Macomb

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully remodeled three bedroom, single family home is ready for immediate occupancy. It boasts hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, large kitchen, finished third floor attic and a two car garage. This home is located near schools, shopping, public transportation, and major highways.Call today to schedule your showing. No vouchers.



Owner requires all applicants to make at least $2000 per month household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.