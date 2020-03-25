8801 Macomb

Amenities
This beautifully remodeled three bedroom, single family home is ready for immediate occupancy. It boasts hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, large kitchen, finished third floor attic and a two car garage. This home is located near schools, shopping, public transportation, and major highways.Call today to schedule your showing. No vouchers.
Owner requires all applicants to make at least $2000 per month household income. Tenant is responsible for water and sewer, gas and electric utilities. Application submission required for consideration $50 application fee applies. No pets, No vouchers.