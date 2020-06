Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2094 W 34th pl - Property Id: 263345



COMING SOON.....Newly renovated, single family home in Ohio City

Everything will be brand new

3 beds, 1 bath

Heart of Ohio city

Open floor plan.

Fenced in backyard

Large, 2 car garage ( additional fee for access to garage)



$1500 per month



NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8



Check us out at www.revive-cle.com for our other rentals available and coming soon.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263345

