140 Public Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bathroom apartment overlooking Public Square! This delightful apartment is brimming with historic Cleveland charm, and is just waiting for you to move in! The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. The open living and dining room has gleaming hardwood floors and large windows that frame the Soldiers and Sailors monument below in Public Square. You will love the master suite, which includes a walk-in closet with organizers and a lovely en-suite bath with a double vanity and a step-in shower. A second bedroom, a guest bath, and a convenient laundry closet complete the interior of this home. This unit also includes a lovely balcony. Located in Public Square, this home is minutes from area shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. DO not wait to view this exquisite home!