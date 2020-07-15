All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

140 Public Sq

140 Public Sq · (216) 378-9618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44115
Gateway District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bathroom apartment overlooking Public Square! This delightful apartment is brimming with historic Cleveland charm, and is just waiting for you to move in! The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast bar. The open living and dining room has gleaming hardwood floors and large windows that frame the Soldiers and Sailors monument below in Public Square. You will love the master suite, which includes a walk-in closet with organizers and a lovely en-suite bath with a double vanity and a step-in shower. A second bedroom, a guest bath, and a convenient laundry closet complete the interior of this home. This unit also includes a lovely balcony. Located in Public Square, this home is minutes from area shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. DO not wait to view this exquisite home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Public Sq have any available units?
140 Public Sq has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cleveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cleveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Public Sq have?
Some of 140 Public Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Public Sq currently offering any rent specials?
140 Public Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Public Sq pet-friendly?
No, 140 Public Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 140 Public Sq offer parking?
No, 140 Public Sq does not offer parking.
Does 140 Public Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Public Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Public Sq have a pool?
No, 140 Public Sq does not have a pool.
Does 140 Public Sq have accessible units?
No, 140 Public Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Public Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Public Sq does not have units with dishwashers.
